Sheikha Fatima Bint Mubarak Volunteering Programme A Global Model Of Tolerance, Giving

Sun 17th November 2019 | 04:00 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Nov, 2019) The Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak Volunteering Programme aims to attract young people from different nationalities, to train and enable them to promote the values of tolerance among the world’s communities.

Noura Al Suwaidi, Director of the General Women’s Union, GWU, said that, upon the directives of H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union (GWU), President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF), the programme has intensified its efforts during the Year of Tolerance and organised a series of forums in various countries to highlight the UAE’s role in spreading the values of giving and peaceful coexistence, as well as its humanitarian efforts.

She also pointed out that the work of the programme is not limited to helping needy people around the world, noting that it organised a series of conferences that aimed to encourage discussions on volunteer work, community giving and tolerance.

Upon the directives of the "Mother of the UAE," Sheikha Fatima, innovative initiatives related to volunteer work, giving and tolerance were launched during the Year of Tolerance, she added, highlighting the fact that Sheikha Fatima announced that the theme of this year’s Emirati Women’s Day would be "Women are Icons of Tolerance.

Al Anoud Al Ajamy, Executive Director of the Zayed Giving Initiative and Director of the Young Emirati Humanitarian Programme, said that the programme organises innovative local and international humanitarian projects to help find realistic solutions to social, economic and health problems.

She added that volunteer work and tolerance have become a way of life in the UAE, and are noble human values and civilised behaviours that the country’s leadership and people believe in and aim to pass on to future generations, following the legacy of the Founding Leader, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, which was continued by President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.

