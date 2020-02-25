Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak Volunteering Programme organises graduation ceremony of ‘Young Emirati Volunteer Leaders Initiative’

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Feb, 2020) The Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak Volunteering Programme organised the graduation ceremony of the fourth batch of graduates of the "Young Emirati Volunteer Leaders Initiative," under the slogan, "Following in the Footsteps of Zayed."

The initiative, which is the first of its kind, prepares young leaders to assume crucial humanitarian volunteer duties both locally and internationally, as well as to serve humanity, in line with the year of preparations for the next fifty years in 2020, which represents the future vision of the UAE’s leadership.

The initiative also aims to attract the best-qualified youth, build their capacities, and enable them to serve communities without discrimination based colour, ethnicity or religion.

Noura Al Suwaidi, Director of the General Women’s Union, GWU, said that H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, has exerted significant efforts to encourage and motivate the Emirati youth to participate in volunteer and humanitarian work, through adopting programmes that aim to attract them and train them to serve communities and humanity.

The launch of the initiative will develop humanitarian and volunteer skills and capacities of the youth while highlighting the UAE’s global role in empowering the youth and advancing humanitarian work based on knowledge and innovation, to achieve international excellence, she added.

Dr. Noura Al Ali, a participant of the initiative, stressed that the programme represents a milestone in humanitarian and volunteer work and aims to develop the relevant skills and capacities of the youth.

Al Anoud Al Ajami, Director of the Young Emirati Volunteer Leaders Initiative and Executive Director of the Zayed Giving Initiative, stated that the strategy of the programme for 2020 is to focus on four pillars, which are attracting the youth, building their specialist capacities, preparing leaders of volunteer work and enabling them to serve communities.