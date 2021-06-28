Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak Women, Peace and Security Initiative’s website launched

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Jun, 2021) The General Women’s Union has announced the launch of the Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak Women, Peace and Security Initiative’s bilingual website, developed with the latest programming, design and website management techniques.

The new website provides its visitors with easy navigation and access to all information regarding the history of the initiative, its most significant milestones, and includes a photo archive of the training programmes which aim to empower women in peace and security.

The launch of the website coincides with the launch of the Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak Women, Peace and Security Centre of Excellence that was announced earlier in June.

On this occasion, Noura Khalifa Al Suwaidi, Director-General of the General Women’s Union, said that the website contributes to the objective of the initiative, documents its most significant achievements, and introduces the pilot training programmes organised in collaboration with UN Women and strategic partners across the UAE."

The Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak Women, Peace and Security Initiative, formerly the Women, Peace and Security Training Programme, was established in partnership between the UAE Ministry of Defence and the General Women’s Union and with the support of UN Women.

The initiative aims to build women’s capacity and increase their participation in military and peacekeeping operations.

A memorandum of understanding was signed to establish the initiative between the Ministry of Defence, the General Women’s Union and UN Women in September 2018. The signing was witnessed by H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, highlighting the UAE’s commitment to the women, peace and security agenda.

The programme included 357 participations from several Arab, African and Asian countries during its first and second training rounds in 2019 and 2020 and was praised by strategic partners as a successful and unique model.

The programme’s name was changed to Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak Women, Peace and Security Initiative in September 2020 as the United Nations celebrated the 20th anniversary of UN Security Council Resolution 1325 (2000), which triggered coordinated global action on the women, peace, and security agenda over the past two decades.