Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Wed 19th February 2020 | 02:15 AM
CAIRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Feb, 2020) Egyptian Minister of Youth and sports Ashraf Subhi this evening opened the H.H. Sheikha Fatima Bint Mubarak Women's International Shooting Championship in Cairo.
A high prestigious event composed of six international shooting competitions aiming to encourage and support shooting among women, the 15th edition of the games will be running until February 26th.