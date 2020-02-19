CAIRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Feb, 2020) Egyptian Minister of Youth and sports Ashraf Subhi this evening opened the H.H. Sheikha Fatima Bint Mubarak Women's International Shooting Championship in Cairo.

A high prestigious event composed of six international shooting competitions aiming to encourage and support shooting among women, the 15th edition of the games will be running until February 26th.