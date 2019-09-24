UrduPoint.com
Sheikha Fatima Calls On Social Institutions To Unify Visions, Strategies, Future Aspirations

Faizan Hashmi 9 hours ago Tue 24th September 2019 | 11:00 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Sep, 2019) H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union, GWU, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, FDF, called on social institutions, led by the Department of Community Development, to unify their efforts, visions, strategies and future aspirations to care for the family and its members and promote their social roles.

Sheikha Fatima, who chaired the annual meeting of the FDF’s senior management and staff held at the FDF Centre at the Abu Dhabi Gate, said that the Emirati family has passed through many social challenges, developments, changes and risks that require collective efforts to address.

The meeting was attended by H.H. Sheikha Shamsa bint Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, wife of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region, Sheikha Fatima bint Sohmi, Dr. Maitha Al Shamsi, Minister of State, Maryam Al Rumaithi, Director-General of the FDF, and Noura Al Suwaidi, Director of the GWU.

Sheikha Fatima said that people of determination are an important component of the nation and are precious human resources that receive care and attention, adding that all relevant institutions should launch programmes, services and initiatives that assist them.

During the meeting, Sheikha Fatima launched the second awareness campaign of the Family Stability Support Strategy, which was launched by the foundation, in cooperation with the Department of Community Development and relevant social sector institutions, under the slogan, "Cohesive Family, Tolerant Society, Safe Home."

The campaign focusses on the theme, "Family Protection," and aims to raise community awareness about all aspects of child abuse.

Sheikha Fatima also visited a social services exhibition during the meeting, which enabled social services institutions to introduce their roles in society.

In her welcoming speech, Al Rumaithi said that the foundation was inspired by Sheikha Fatima to draft its strategic and operational plans in 2009.

