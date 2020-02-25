Sheikha Fatima condoles Suzanne Mubarak on death of former Egyptian President

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Feb, 2020) H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union, GWU, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, FDF, sent a cable of condolences to Suzanne Mubarak on the death of former Egyptian President Mohamed Hosni Mubarak.

In the cable, Sheikha Fatima extended her heartfelt sympathy and solace to Suzanne Mubarak and the family of the late Egyptian President.