Sheikha Fatima Congratulates All Mothers On Their Day

Sumaira FH Published March 21, 2023 | 11:15 AM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Mar, 2023) H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak “Mother of the Nation”, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, has paid tribute to Emirati mothers and all mothers around the world on Mother's Day.

In a speech on the occasion, Sheikh Fatima said that mothers in the UAE and the world are a truly inspiring symbol of love, devotion and sincerity.

Sheikha Fatima added that mothers play a fundamental role in raising children and building the family, which is the basis for creating social cohesion. The mother is the first school of belonging and loyalty, the pillar of society and the symbol of giving.

