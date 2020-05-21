Sheikha Fatima congratulates citizens, residents on Eid al-Fitr

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st May, 2020) H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, has congratulated UAE citizens and residents on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr.

H.H. Sheikha Fatima urged the public to adhere to the country's precautionary measures to preserve their safety, and the safety of their families and society, from the threat of the novel coronavirus.

Sheikha Fatima also praised frontline healthcare workers who are fighting the pandemic.