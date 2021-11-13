Sheikha Fatima congratulates HCT female graduates

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Nov, 2021) H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union (GWU), Chairwoman of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF), and the "Mother of the Nation" congratulated the 2021 batch of female graduates of the Higher Colleges of Technologies (HCT), whose graduation coincided with the country's celebration of the 50th National Day.

Sheikha Fatima’s message to the graduates was read out on her behalf by Sheikha Dr. Mouza bint Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, who attended the graduation ceremony of the 622 female students at Expo 2020 Dubai.

In her speech, Sheikha Mouza said, "On behalf of the Mother of the Nation, Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, I convey her congratulations to you on this great achievement and her wishes of a brighter future to you.

"

She continued, "As we celebrate today the graduation of the future female engineers, we extend our thanks and gratitude to the Mother of the Nation, Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak for her continuous support to women's empowerment and development. We are proud that women make up 60 percent of the workforce in the UAE."

Sheikha Mouza thanked President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan; His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and Their Highnesses the Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates, for their continuous support.