Sheikha Fatima congratulates high school graduates, their families, praises efforts of teaching staff

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Jul, 2021) H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union (GWU), President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF), has congratulated the high school graduates, and the top students in both the science and humanities streams, following the announcement of their results for the academic year 2020-2021.

Her Highness wished them success in their future educational journey.

On this occasion, Sheikha Fatima said, "I am pleased to greet all the high school graduates, especially the outstanding ones for their exemplary achievement. I am also pleased to congratulate their families for the achievement of their children, thanks to their continuous support and encouragement."

She also thanked the teaching and administrative staff, who made the exceptional efforts during the current health situation.

H.H. Fatima added, "Day by day, the UAE assumes the position it deserves in the educational field, in line with the vision of the wise leadership headed by President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan; His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces; Their Highnesses Members of the Supreme Council and Rulers of the Emirates, and the country’s strategies for the next stage, which are based entirely on the quality of the output of our educational system.

"

She noted that the UAE's education sector is also based on building qualified cadres for future benefits, enhancing the role of technology in serving the educational process, ensuring the best educational practices and modern curricula, and devoting innovation in an effort to build a generation equipped with the right skills and proud of its national identity.

Sheikha Fatima stressed the importance of the Emirati family's role in taking care of their children and investing their time in an optimal way, especially their free time during school holidays and providing them with the life skills and educational experiences to enrich their knowledge, develop their personality and broaden their horizons and imagination.