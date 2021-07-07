UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sheikha Fatima Congratulates High School Graduates, Their Families, Praises Efforts Of Teaching Staff

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 07th July 2021 | 01:15 PM

Sheikha Fatima congratulates high school graduates, their families, praises efforts of teaching staff

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Jul, 2021) H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union (GWU), President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF), has congratulated the high school graduates, and the top students in both the science and humanities streams, following the announcement of their results for the academic year 2020-2021.

Her Highness wished them success in their future educational journey.

On this occasion, Sheikha Fatima said, "I am pleased to greet all the high school graduates, especially the outstanding ones for their exemplary achievement. I am also pleased to congratulate their families for the achievement of their children, thanks to their continuous support and encouragement."

She also thanked the teaching and administrative staff, who made the exceptional efforts during the current health situation.

H.H. Fatima added, "Day by day, the UAE assumes the position it deserves in the educational field, in line with the vision of the wise leadership headed by President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan; His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces; Their Highnesses Members of the Supreme Council and Rulers of the Emirates, and the country’s strategies for the next stage, which are based entirely on the quality of the output of our educational system.

"

She noted that the UAE's education sector is also based on building qualified cadres for future benefits, enhancing the role of technology in serving the educational process, ensuring the best educational practices and modern curricula, and devoting innovation in an effort to build a generation equipped with the right skills and proud of its national identity.

Sheikha Fatima stressed the importance of the Emirati family's role in taking care of their children and investing their time in an optimal way, especially their free time during school holidays and providing them with the life skills and educational experiences to enrich their knowledge, develop their personality and broaden their horizons and imagination.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Technology Education Holidays UAE Abu Dhabi Rashid Women Family All Best Top

Recent Stories

IHC allows bail to Zardari in New York flat case

5 minutes ago

Matric exams: match questionnaire leaked before st ..

29 minutes ago

Global Village to open October 26, opens bidding p ..

36 minutes ago

India announces 930 new COVID-19 death in 24 hours

1 hour ago

Court reserves verdict on bail pleas of Mufti Aziz ..

2 hours ago

PM will not use security, protocol at private func ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.