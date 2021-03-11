Sheikha Fatima congratulates Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala on her appointment as WTO Director-General

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Mar, 2021) H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, has sent a congratulatory message to Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, on her appointment as the Director-General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO).

In her message, Sheikha Fatima said, "I am pleased to express my sincere congratulations on the occasion of your appointment as the Director-General of the World Trade Organisation, unanimously by members, in a precedent that is the first of its kind for a woman to assume this position since the organisation was founded 25 years ago.

This is a historic step that is considered as a win for women globally."

Her Highness added, "In the name of all Emirati woman, I am expressing deep pride on this great achievement, and heartfelt wishes for your success to ensure the positive efforts to develop the global economy and achieve high growth rates for international trade."