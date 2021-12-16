ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Dec, 2021) H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union (GWU), President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF), has sent a message of congratulations to HRH Princess Sabeeka bint Ibrahim Al Khalifa, Wife of the King of Bahrain, on the occasion of Bahrain's National Day anniversary.

In her message, Sheikha Fatima expressed her sincere congratulations to Princess Sabeeka, wishing the government and people of Bahrain further progress and prosperity.