Sheikha Fatima Congratulates Queen Elizabeth II On Her Birthday

Faizan Hashmi 9 minutes ago Fri 23rd April 2021 | 06:45 PM

Sheikha Fatima congratulates Queen Elizabeth II on her birthday

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Apr, 2021) H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union (GWU), President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF), has sent a cable of congratulations to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland on the occasion of Her Majesty's birthday.

Sheikha Fatima wished Her Majesty, the Royal Family and the British people continued consolidation, well-being, and prosperity, expressing delight at the strong bonds and privileged relations of friendship, mutual love and cooperation between the United Arab Emirates and the United Kingdom.

