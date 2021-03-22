Sheikha Fatima congratulates Samia Hassan on taking oath of office as President of Tanzania

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Mar, 2021) H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union (GWU), President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF), has congratulated Samia Hassan on taking the oath of office as President of the United Republic of Tanzania.

H.H.

Sheikha Fatima dispatched a congratulatory message to the new Tanzanian president, wherein she expressed pride on Samia Hassan being the first female president in Tanzania, reaffirming the UAE's keenness to continue to promote relations with Tanzania across all fronts to the best interests of their peoples.

Sheikha Fatima expressed confidence that President Samia will succeed in ensuring more developmental achievements for her country.