UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sheikha Fatima Congratulates Samia Hassan On Taking Oath Of Office As President Of Tanzania

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 22nd March 2021 | 09:00 PM

Sheikha Fatima congratulates Samia Hassan on taking oath of office as President of Tanzania

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Mar, 2021) H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union (GWU), President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF), has congratulated Samia Hassan on taking the oath of office as President of the United Republic of Tanzania.

H.H.

Sheikha Fatima dispatched a congratulatory message to the new Tanzanian president, wherein she expressed pride on Samia Hassan being the first female president in Tanzania, reaffirming the UAE's keenness to continue to promote relations with Tanzania across all fronts to the best interests of their peoples.

Sheikha Fatima expressed confidence that President Samia will succeed in ensuring more developmental achievements for her country.

Related Topics

UAE Tanzania Women Family All Best

Recent Stories

Top corporate executives welcome launch of industr ..

16 minutes ago

US Imposes New Myanmar-Related Sanctions on 2 Indi ..

12 minutes ago

Top Congo opposition candidate dies of Covid on el ..

13 minutes ago

Renowned people get c-vaccine at Arts Council Kara ..

13 minutes ago

Persistent smog issues may reduce average life spa ..

13 minutes ago

IGP visits martyred Imran Abbas house

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.