Sheikha Fatima congratulates Sima Sami Bahous for appointment as Executive Director of UN Women

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Oct, 2021) H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union (GWU), Chairwoman of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF), congratulated Sima Sami Bahous for her appointment as Executive Director of the United Nations Entity for Gender Equality and the Empowerment of Women (UN Women).

"I am pleased to extend my best greetings on the occasion of your appointment as the Executive Director of UN Women.

I am also delighted to send you my best wishes for success in this key UN role, which will help support the positive efforts aimed at achieving women’s empowerment and gender equality, and promoting the vital role played by women around the world in driving the process of sustainable development," H.H. Sheikha Fatima said.

"We stress the keenness of the UAE to support the programmes and initiatives of UN Women, which aims to ensure a better future for women in the UAE and around the world," she added.