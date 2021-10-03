UrduPoint.com

Sheikha Fatima Congratulates Sima Sami Bahous For Appointment As Executive Director Of UN Women

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sun 03rd October 2021 | 11:30 PM

Sheikha Fatima congratulates Sima Sami Bahous for appointment as Executive Director of UN Women

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Oct, 2021) H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union (GWU), Chairwoman of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF), congratulated Sima Sami Bahous for her appointment as Executive Director of the United Nations Entity for Gender Equality and the Empowerment of Women (UN Women).

"I am pleased to extend my best greetings on the occasion of your appointment as the Executive Director of UN Women.

I am also delighted to send you my best wishes for success in this key UN role, which will help support the positive efforts aimed at achieving women’s empowerment and gender equality, and promoting the vital role played by women around the world in driving the process of sustainable development," H.H. Sheikha Fatima said.

"We stress the keenness of the UAE to support the programmes and initiatives of UN Women, which aims to ensure a better future for women in the UAE and around the world," she added.

Related Topics

World United Nations UAE Women Family Best

Recent Stories

France celebrates National Day at Expo 2020 Dubai

France celebrates National Day at Expo 2020 Dubai

1 hour ago
 Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi launches innovati ..

Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi launches innovative web portal and digital appl ..

2 hours ago
 CBUAE issues new guidance on anti-money laundering ..

CBUAE issues new guidance on anti-money laundering and combatting the financing ..

2 hours ago
 Ministry of Human Resources calls on companies to ..

Ministry of Human Resources calls on companies to undertake preventive measures ..

2 hours ago
 Expo 2020 Dubai an important platform to amplify U ..

Expo 2020 Dubai an important platform to amplify UAE’s Gender Balance, explore ..

2 hours ago
 Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with the Finance Minist ..

Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with the Finance Ministry’s team in Abu Dhabi

3 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.