Sheikha Fatima congratulates UAE people, residents on New Year

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Dec, 2024) H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, the “Mother of the Nation,” Chairwoman of the General Women's Union (GWU), President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF), extended her warmest greetings to the people and residents of the UAE, on the occasion of the New Year 2025.

In congratulatory remarks marking the advent of the New Year 2025, H.H. Sheikha Fatima invoked the Almighty Allah to make it a year brimming with blessings and achievements for the United Arab Emirates.

'I wish all my sons and daughters, and everyone who lives on this blessed land, a Happy New Year filled with continued good health, happiness, and prosperity.

"

She added: “We pray to Allah Almighty to make it a year full of blessings and achievements for the United Arab Emirates, and security and peace for all people of the world. We welcome the New Year with a spirit of unity and renewed aspirations as we shape the features of a bright and glorious future for our dear nation. With the determination of our people and the creativity of their minds, we move forward towards achieving our vision, so that our nation may always be in a state of development, prosperity, and leadership.”