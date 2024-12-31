Open Menu

Sheikha Fatima Congratulates UAE People, Residents On New Year

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 31, 2024 | 10:30 PM

Sheikha Fatima congratulates UAE people, residents on New Year

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Dec, 2024) H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, the “Mother of the Nation,” Chairwoman of the General Women's Union (GWU), President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF), extended her warmest greetings to the people and residents of the UAE, on the occasion of the New Year 2025.

In congratulatory remarks marking the advent of the New Year 2025, H.H. Sheikha Fatima invoked the Almighty Allah to make it a year brimming with blessings and achievements for the United Arab Emirates.

'I wish all my sons and daughters, and everyone who lives on this blessed land, a Happy New Year filled with continued good health, happiness, and prosperity.

"

She added: “We pray to Allah Almighty to make it a year full of blessings and achievements for the United Arab Emirates, and security and peace for all people of the world. We welcome the New Year with a spirit of unity and renewed aspirations as we shape the features of a bright and glorious future for our dear nation. With the determination of our people and the creativity of their minds, we move forward towards achieving our vision, so that our nation may always be in a state of development, prosperity, and leadership.”

Related Topics

World UAE United Arab Emirates May Women Family All Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

Emirates to operate Airbus A350 to Kuwait, Bahra ..

Emirates to operate Airbus A350 to Kuwait, Bahrain starting January 8

5 minutes ago
 Sheikha Fatima congratulates UAE people, residents ..

Sheikha Fatima congratulates UAE people, residents on New Year

5 minutes ago
 Industrial sector's contribution to UAE's GDP surg ..

Industrial sector's contribution to UAE's GDP surged by 57%: Sultan Al Jaber

20 minutes ago
 Zehri calls for joint efforts to make country pros ..

Zehri calls for joint efforts to make country prosperous, peaceful

4 minutes ago
 Sindh government strives hard to improve education ..

Sindh government strives hard to improve education in Sindh: Minister

4 minutes ago
 Rana urges PTI to play role for political, economi ..

Rana urges PTI to play role for political, economic stability

4 minutes ago
PM unveils 5-year economic transformation plan; st ..

PM unveils 5-year economic transformation plan; stresses unity, harmony for succ ..

21 minutes ago
 UAE ambassador celebrates new year with children a ..

UAE ambassador celebrates new year with children at SOS Village

21 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid bin Mohammed bin Rashid inspec ..

Mohammed bin Rashid bin Mohammed bin Rashid inspects Joint Operations Room of Ev ..

1 hour ago
 2nd Edition of Emirates Arabian Horse Global Cup k ..

2nd Edition of Emirates Arabian Horse Global Cup kicks off January 2025

1 hour ago
 Emergency aid shipment launched for Gaza as part o ..

Emergency aid shipment launched for Gaza as part of UAE's 'Operation Chivalrous ..

1 hour ago
 2.7bln approved for LG: PA told

2.7bln approved for LG: PA told

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East