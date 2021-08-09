Sheikha Fatima congratulates UAE’s leadership, people on Hijri New Year

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Aug, 2021) H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union (GWU), President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF), congratulated the UAE’s leadership and people, as well as Arab and Islamic countries, on the occasion of the Hijri New Year.

"I am delighted to extend my greetings and best wishes to the UAE’s leadership and people and Arab and Islamic countries on the occasion of the Hijri New Year 1443, praying to Allah Almighty to grant our precious country glory, advancement and higher stature, as well as to grant all Muslims happiness and blessings, and all the world’s peoples security, safety and prosperity," she said.