UrduPoint.com

Sheikha Fatima Congratulates UAE’s Leadership, People On Hijri New Year

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Mon 09th August 2021 | 08:15 PM

Sheikha Fatima congratulates UAE’s leadership, people on Hijri New Year

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Aug, 2021) H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union (GWU), President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF), congratulated the UAE’s leadership and people, as well as Arab and Islamic countries, on the occasion of the Hijri New Year.

"I am delighted to extend my greetings and best wishes to the UAE’s leadership and people and Arab and Islamic countries on the occasion of the Hijri New Year 1443, praying to Allah Almighty to grant our precious country glory, advancement and higher stature, as well as to grant all Muslims happiness and blessings, and all the world’s peoples security, safety and prosperity," she said.

Related Topics

Muslim Family All Best Arab

Recent Stories

Air Arabia reports first half 2021 net profit of A ..

Air Arabia reports first half 2021 net profit of AED 44 million

34 minutes ago
 Plantation drive held at GGCW

Plantation drive held at GGCW

1 minute ago
 NATO to Help Lithuania Bolster Border Security Ami ..

NATO to Help Lithuania Bolster Border Security Amid Migrant Influx - Stoltenberg

1 minute ago
 IIUI to bring more foreign teachers at campus: Dr ..

IIUI to bring more foreign teachers at campus: Dr Hathal

1 minute ago
 SAU management reschedules examinations

SAU management reschedules examinations

10 minutes ago
 Chief Minister orders solving problems of elderly ..

Chief Minister orders solving problems of elderly woman

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.