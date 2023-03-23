Sheikha Fatima congratulates wives of leaders of Arab, Islamic countries on Ramadan

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Mar, 2023) H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, the “Mother of the Nation,” Chairwoman of the General Women's Union (GWU), President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF), congratulated the wives of leaders of Arab and Islamic countries on the occasion of the Holy Month of Ramadan.

In letters sent by Sheikha Fatima, she extended her best wishes for health and happiness to the wives of leaders of Arab and Islamic countries, as well as to Arab and Islamic peoples.