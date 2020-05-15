Sheikha Fatima donates for COVID-19 elderly patients in Italy

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th May, 2020) H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union (GWU), President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF), has provided a generous donation to scores of COVID-19 elderly patients, now being treated in Fondazione Montedomini, a foundation for the treatment of coronavirus older patients in Florenza, Italy.

The donation, which comes in sync with the Zayed Humanitarian Day, falls within a campaign launched by the Arab Italian Women's Association (AIWA) and Municipality of Florence to provide this segment of the Italian society with their essential needs and personal protective equipment, assisting them in their fight against the novel virus onslaught.

In a statement, Fondazione Montedomini hailed the generous donation by Sheikha Fatima and her solidarity with the health status of elderly people.

"We feel grateful to this humane fraternal gesture by H.H. Sheikha Fatima and her support for the efforts made by the Foundation in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic," said the statement.

Omar Obaid Al Shamsi, UAE Ambassador to Italy, said the noble initiative goes in unison with the foundational principles of the UAE policy on standing by peoples all over the world in times of distress.

"Since the onset of the health crisis in Italy, the UAE has been among the first nations that have expressed full solidarity with those suffering from this adversity, particularly elderly people, children, and women, contributing effectively to the international efforts, being made to stem the spread of the virus," said the ambassador.