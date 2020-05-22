Sheikha Fatima extends Eid al-Fitr greetings to wives of Arab, Muslim leaders

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd May, 2020) H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union (GWU), President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF), has sent cables to the wives of kings, presidents and Emirs of Arab and Islamic countries, congratulating them on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr.

Sheikha Fatima wished them continued well-being and happiness, and for further progress and prosperity to their peoples and glory for the Arab and Muslim nations.