Sheikha Fatima greets spouses of world leaders on New Year

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Dec, 2020) H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union (GWU), Chairwoman of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF), has sent greetings to the wives of kings and presidents of friendly countries on the occasion of the New Year.

"The UAE, under the wise leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, has maintained excellent ties with brotherly and friendly nations through its approach, based on mutual respect, trust and cooperation," she said.

Sheikha Fatima noted that the world bids farewell to an exceptional year, during which, the UAE had shown solidarity with all countries of the world, and provided support to them in the fight against the coronavirus outbreak.

In her congratulatory cables, Sheikha Fatima wished them and their peoples, happiness and further progress and welfare.