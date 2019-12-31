Sheikha Fatima greets spouses of world leaders on New Year

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Dec, 2019) H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union (GWU), President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF), has greeted wives of kings and presidents of friendly countries on the occasion of the New Year.

In her congratulatory cables, Sheikha Fatima wished them and their peoples happiness and further progress and welfare.