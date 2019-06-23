UrduPoint.com
Sheikha Fatima Hails New Election Rules To Raise Women's Parliamentary Representation Under Presidential Resolution

Umer Jamshaid 39 minutes ago Sun 23rd June 2019 | 12:30 AM

H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, has hailed the new UAE election rules issued under the Presidential Resolution No. (1) of 2019 towards raising women's representation in the Federal National Council (FNC) to 50 percent with effect from the upcoming legislative cycle

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Jun, 2019) H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, has hailed the new UAE election rules issued under the Presidential Resolution No. (1) of 2019 towards raising women's representation in the Federal National Council (FNC) to 50 percent with effect from the upcoming legislative cycle.

"The resolution re-affirms the significant support provided by the country’s wise leadership to enhance women’s empowerment across all fronts, with special emphasis on boosting their contribution to the UAE’s political development journey in implementation of the National Strategy for Empowerment of Emirati Women, launched in 2015," said Mother of the Nation in remarks on the issuance of the new election rules.

"A significant milestone in UAE’s political development journey, President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan's resolution is aimed at advancing women’s empowerment, boosting citizen engagement in public life, promoting principles of Shura and proactive participation and helping FNC connect with people’s issues and concerns," H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak added.

"The country's leadership has always been keen on empowering women across various fields, including the legal and diplomatic domains, in addition to enhancing their contribution to the country's foreign and economic representations in a way that will ultimately reflect positivel on women's contribution to serving their society, regionally and internationally," she concluded.

