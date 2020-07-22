Sheikha Fatima highlights fundamental role of culture, media in promoting Emirati identity

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Jul, 2020) H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union, GWU, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, FDF, highlighted the fundamental role played by culture and media in innovatively promoting the Emirati identity, to reinforce the UAE’s international stature.

She made this statement on the sidelines of the second discussion session organised by the GWU, as part of a series of sessions, titled, "You are all Responsible: Preparation for the Next Fifty Years," held in cooperation with the Ministry of Culture and Youth.

The session’s head speaker was Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Youth, who explained the challenges and vision of the UAE’s culture and media sectors.

"The UAE and its leadership have set the greatest example during the coronavirus, COVID-19, pandemic by overcoming the challenges posed by the crisis and turning related issues into positive changes," Sheikha Fatima said.

She also praised the decision of the UAE Government to merge certain ministries and reallocate their powers and responsibilities, to keep pace with the latest developments and create a proactive and flexible government that can maintain the country’s achievements, reflecting the maturity of the culture and media sectors.

"The UAE has prioritised culture, due to its importance to advancing the community and various sectors, including the media sector, which plays a vital role in promoting the image of the country," Sheikha Fatima added.

She then pointed out that the GWU is responsible for ensuring the integration of women in all areas of work, and has raised the capacities of women by providing them with job opportunities in the government and development sectors, making them partners in the country’s development process.

Al Kaabi thanked Sheikha Fatima for her efforts to support Emirati families and raise future generations who are keen to preserve their culture and heritage, especially the legacy of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

Regarding the country’s Arabic language programmes, Al Kaabi said, "The UAE has a national agenda related to the Arabic language, which includes promoting the use of the Arabic language by the media, publishing intellectual works and scientific research in Arabic, translating scientific and intellectual literature in other languages into Arabic, and preserving the Arabic philosophical and poetic heritage. The Ministry of Culture and Youth has adopted the outcomes of the ‘Status Report and Future of the Arabic Language’ launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to help enhance the methods of teaching the language."

The ministry is constantly cooperating with the country’s creative community to explore their current challenges, to find appropriate solutions, facilitate their work, and draft policies and legislation that will achieve their aspirations and increase their cultural production, she added.

She also pointed out that the ministry is drafting a national strategy that complies with the country’s directives to prepare for the next 50 years based on two key pillars, with the first consisting of improving media sector legislation to ensure development, in line with the leadership’s aspirations while the second consists of launching innovative initiatives aimed at raising the level of the sector’s Emiratisation.

Noura Khalifa Al Suwaidi, Director of the GWU, said that the union aims, through the sessions, to highlight the role of relevant authorities in supporting the country’s development and overcoming the challenges facing Emirati women in various areas.