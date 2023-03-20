Sheikha Fatima honours outstanding female higher education graduates

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Mar, 2023) H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, the “Mother of the Nation,” Chairwoman of the General Women's Union (GWU), President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF), honoured the outstanding female graduates from the 42nd batch at UAE University (UAEU), the 21st batch at Zayed University (ZU), and the 32nd batch at the Higher Colleges of Technology (HCT).

On the occasion, Sheikha Fatima stated that the outstanding female graduates from UAEU, ZU and HCT represent valuable additions to the national economy and will supply the labour market with a range of qualified human resources.

Congratulating the outstanding graduates and wishing them luck and success, she noted that this is the start of their professional lives.

She urged them to double their efforts to help highlight the scientific and technological progress witnessed by the country under the rule of its leadership in light of the continuous monitoring of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the pioneering initiatives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and the keenness of Their Highnesses Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates to support the country’s sustainability development.



Dr. Ahmed Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of Education, thanked Sheikha Fatima for honouring the students and her keenness to ensure the provision of education and knowledge to girls and women in the country.

He noted his pride at the success of the Emirati students, which is the result of their perseverance and hard work.

Zaki Nusseibeh, Chancellor of the United Arab Emirates University (UAEU), extended his appreciation and gratitude to Sheikha Fatima for supporting the graduation ceremony of outstanding female graduates of the UAEU (42nd batch), Zayed University (21st batch), high tech colleges (32nd batch).

“I am honoured to thank H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak for her unstinted support for Zayed girls. She is the key driver of the process of achievements accomplished by Emirati women in education and excellence, following through the legacy of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan,” he stressed.

He pointed out that the efforts and directives of the Mother of the Nation will remain the cornerstone of the process of excellence and achievements of Emirati women locally, regionally and globally.

He urged the graduates to consider their graduation as a breakthrough towards achieving their ambition of building a better future and asked them to continue the hard work to ensure their employment opportunities.

