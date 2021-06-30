Sheikha Fatima honours outstanding female UAEU, ZU, HCT graduates

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Jun, 2021) H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union (GWU), President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF), honoured outstanding female graduates from UAE University (UAEU) Zayed University (ZU) and the Higher Colleges of Technology (HCT).

A total of 499 female graduates from UAEU’s 40th cohort, ZU's 19th cohort and HCT’s 30th cohort who attained top-level degrees (Distinction/Honours) were honoured, as their graduation ceremonies could not be held this year due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Sheikh Fatima send a greeting to each graduate and urged them to continue their academic endeavours and excellence.

In her statement on the occasion, Sheikha Fatima highlighted the significant role of female university graduates, who are making everyone proud of the country's academic programmes, which are in line with the national labour market.

She also noted the work of previous graduates in various areas of the labour market while stressing her confidence in the abilities of this year’s graduates to continue their academic journey and participate in the country's development process, equipped with significant expertise acquired during their university education.

"I am happy to witness these batches of outstanding female graduates, who underscore the level of development of the country's education system," she added.