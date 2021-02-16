Sheikha Fatima is supporting, empowering women around world: Noura Al Suwaidi

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Feb, 2021) Noura Al Suwaidi, Secretary-General of Women’s Union (GWU), stressed that H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union (GWU), President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF) the "Mother of the Nation," is exerting all possible efforts to support and empower women around the world.

She made this statement on the occasion of Sheikha Fatima’s directives to send presents to female peacekeeping forces in Africa, which will be distributed in Tanzania and several countries in the southern part of the continent, under the framework of the "Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak Women Peace and Security Initiative," which was launched by Sheikha Fatima and implemented by the Ministry of Defence and the GWU, in partnership with the United Nations Entity for Gender Equality and the Empowerment of Women (UN Women).

Khalifa Abdulrahman Mohammed Abdulrahman Al Marzouqi, UAE Ambassador to Tanzania, yesterday delivered a large shipment of basic goods to the Tanzanian Minister of Defence and National Service, Elias John Kwandikwa, to support women working in peacekeeping operations in Kunduchi, Dar es Salam.

Reem Abdullah Al Falasi, Secretary-General of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, stated that the efforts of Sheikha Fatima to support women, both locally and globally, and her continuous giving are receiving wide praise, both regionally and internationally.

Ambassador Al Marzouqi also said that Sheikha Fatima has commended the role of Tanzania in supporting gender equality and women’s empowerment, highlighting the fact that Samia Hassan Suluhu is the Tanzanian Vice President.

Dr. Mouza Al-Shehhi, Director of the UN Women-UAE Liaison Office for the GCC, said that Sheikha Fatima’s giving reaches out to all women working in the UN peacekeeping operations.