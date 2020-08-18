Sheikha Fatima lauds efforts of 'humanitarian heroes'

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Aug, 2020) H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union, GWU, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, FDF, stressed that humanitarian work is important, as it supports people facing difficult and dire conditions, and promotes the values of fraternity among communities around the world.

In her statement on the occasion of the annual World Humanitarian Day celebrated on 19th August, Sheikha Fatima stressed that humanitarian work is a civilised approach and everyone’s duty, as all religions and social customs have stressed its importance. "I would like to highlight the fact that the UAE has prioritised humanitarian work, in light of its principles and constitution and the vision of its leadership. Humanitarian work has, therefore, become an integral part of the country’s initiatives and the activities of its authorities and institutions," she said.

The UAE’s diverse humanitarian action platforms reflect the diversity of its community, to meet local, regional and international development and relief needs, she added, stating, "In 2020, we are celebrating the true heroes, the doctors, medical staff and volunteers who have worked so hard in the face of the coronavirus pandemic."

Doctors, rescuers and nurses are the front-line defenders against the pandemic and have worked hard that some were infected by the virus, she further added while pointing out that many Arab doctors are working around the world and have refused to return to their countries to help treat the coronavirus patients. She also praised the efforts of Emirati medical cadres, noting that the Ministry of Health and Prevention, MoHAP, provided 535 volunteers to support the national health system.

"We all believe in human fraternity, and we must help each other. I laud the efforts of this year’s humanitarian heroes, and I wish them luck, success and wellness," she stressed.