Sheikha Fatima Offers Condolences To King Of Bahrain On Death Of Khalifa Bin Salman

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 16th November 2020 | 08:30 PM

Sheikha Fatima offers condolences to King of Bahrain on death of Khalifa bin Salman

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Nov, 2020) ABU DHABI, 16th November 2020 (WAM) - H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union (GWU), President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF), has sent a message of condolences to HM King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain on the death of Prince Khalifa bin Salman Al Khalifa.

In the message, Sheikha Fatima expressed her sincere condolences, praying to Allah the Almighty to bless his soul with mercy in Paradise and bestow patience and solace on Al Khalifa family.

