Sheikha Fatima Offers Condolences To Wife Of Emir Of Kuwait

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 30th September 2020 | 06:00 PM

Sheikha Fatima offers condolences to wife of Emir of Kuwait

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Sep, 2020) H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union, GWU, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, FDF, sent a cable of condolences to Sheikha Sharifa Sulaiman Al Jasem, wife of H.

H. Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Emir of Kuwait, on the death of the late Emir of Kuwait, Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

Sheikha Fatima expressed her deepest condolences to the family of the late Emir and prayed for solace to his family and the rest of the Al-Sabah family.

