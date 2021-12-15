UrduPoint.com

Sheikha Fatima Offers Condolences To Wife Of Abdul Rahman Makhlouf

Faizan Hashmi 45 seconds ago Wed 15th December 2021 | 10:45 PM

Sheikha Fatima offers condolences to wife of Abdul Rahman Makhlouf

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Dec, 2021) ABU DHABI, 15th December 2021 (WAM) - H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, and the "Mother of the Nation" has sent a message of condolences to Majda Mohammed Hassan, on the death of her husband, Dr.

Abdul Rahman Hassanain Makhlouf.

Sheikha Fatima extended her heartfelt sympathy and solace to the bereaved family.

Related Topics

Abu Dhabi December Women Family

Recent Stories

PM says Pakistan will provide all out support for ..

PM says Pakistan will provide all out support for Afghanistan

31 minutes ago
 Japan's Fighters Take Off on Alert as 9 Allegedly ..

Japan's Fighters Take Off on Alert as 9 Allegedly Russian Jets Approach Japanese ..

18 minutes ago
 One more test positive for COVID-19 in Balochistan ..

One more test positive for COVID-19 in Balochistan

18 minutes ago
 UK records highest ever daily number of coronaviru ..

UK records highest ever daily number of coronavirus cases

22 minutes ago
 Tunisia navy rescues 78 migrants, one dead

Tunisia navy rescues 78 migrants, one dead

22 minutes ago
 Chemical air pollution creates new toxins over tim ..

Chemical air pollution creates new toxins over time: study

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.