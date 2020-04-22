Sheikha Fatima orders dispatch of Ramadan packs to families in Sudan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Apr, 2020) ABU DHABI, 22nd April 2020 (WAM) - H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union (GWU), President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF), and Honorary President of the Emirates Red Crescent, ERC, ordered the dispatch of Ramadan packs to thousands of families in Sudan to help them cope during the holy month of Ramadan, following difficulties as a result of the coronavirus.

The aid, which stems from Sheikha Fatima's keenness to provide assistance to families affected by the precautionary measures against the coronavirus, will be sent to families in six states of Sudan Khartoum, Blue Nile, Kassala, North, Nile River and Al Jazirah.

Sheikha Fatima issued directives to deliver the aid packages to the families in the six states before the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan.

Three planes carrying the aid were sent by the ERC to Sudan. The aid will be distributed to beneficiaries in the six states through coordination between the UAE embassy in Khartoum and the local partners in Sudan.

The ERC said that under Sheikha Fatima's directives, a great portion of the aid will go to women and children who are most affected by the current circumstances.