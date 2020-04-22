UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sheikha Fatima Orders Dispatch Of Ramadan Packs To Families In Sudan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 22nd April 2020 | 10:30 PM

Sheikha Fatima orders dispatch of Ramadan packs to families in Sudan

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Apr, 2020) ABU DHABI, 22nd April 2020 (WAM) - H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union (GWU), President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF), and Honorary President of the Emirates Red Crescent, ERC, ordered the dispatch of Ramadan packs to thousands of families in Sudan to help them cope during the holy month of Ramadan, following difficulties as a result of the coronavirus.

The aid, which stems from Sheikha Fatima's keenness to provide assistance to families affected by the precautionary measures against the coronavirus, will be sent to families in six states of Sudan Khartoum, Blue Nile, Kassala, North, Nile River and Al Jazirah.

Sheikha Fatima issued directives to deliver the aid packages to the families in the six states before the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan.

Three planes carrying the aid were sent by the ERC to Sudan. The aid will be distributed to beneficiaries in the six states through coordination between the UAE embassy in Khartoum and the local partners in Sudan.

The ERC said that under Sheikha Fatima's directives, a great portion of the aid will go to women and children who are most affected by the current circumstances.

Related Topics

UAE Abu Dhabi Kassala Khartoum Sudan April Women 2020 Family From Ramadan Coronavirus

Recent Stories

ADNOC announces programmes supporting UAE-wide vol ..

1 minute ago

Saudi King approves performing Taraweeh Prayer in ..

31 minutes ago

Ambulatory Healthcare Services launches child vacc ..

31 minutes ago

UAE, South Korea discuss ways of enhancing coopera ..

31 minutes ago

Corona-lockdown: DGTO extends last date for renewa ..

7 minutes ago

Lithuania eases lockdown, reopens shops and museum ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.