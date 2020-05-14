UrduPoint.com
Sheikha Fatima Orders Distribution Of Iftar Meals In Industrial Cities

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 14th May 2020 | 01:45 AM

Sheikha Fatima orders distribution of Iftar meals in industrial cities

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th May, 2020) ABU DHABI, 13th May 2020 (WAM) - H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union (GWU), President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF), and Honorary President of the Emirates Red Crescent, ERC, has issued directives to provide Iftar meals in select locations at the industrial cities.

The move stems from H.H. Sheikha Fatima's keenness to provide necessary needs to the workers affected by the precautionary measures to contain the spread of coronavirus, COVID-19.

Over 14,700 Iftar meals will be distributed daily in the industrial cities by a teams who will ensure adherence to all safety procedures.

