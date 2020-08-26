Sheikha Fatima orders drafting of national strategy to support women’s empowerment plans

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Aug, 2020) H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union, GWU, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, FDF, ordered the drafting of a national strategy to support women’s empowerment plans, coinciding with Emirati Women’s Day.

Sheikha Fatima noted the launch of a series of initiatives aimed at ensuring the readiness of Emirati women, in line with this year’s slogan announced by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, "The Preparations for the Next Fifty Years."

She added that the national strategy will be flexible and aim to reinforce the role of women as key partners in the sustainable development process while considering the needs of women and their academic and family requirements in the future.

On the occasion of Emirati Women’s Day on 28th August, she congratulated Emirati women for their significant achievements and expressed her happiness at the plans and initiatives of government authorities that aim to prepare a ready and qualified generation of Emiratis and ensure a better future for generations to come.

"I trust the capacity of national cadres and teams from government authorities to draft a roadmap for a more prosperous future that will involve the inspiring capacities of Emirati women, who are always keen to achieve the impossible along with men," she stressed.