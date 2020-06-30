UrduPoint.com
Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 30th June 2020 | 06:15 PM

Sheikha Fatima orders launch of virtual market for productive families

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Jun, 2020) H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union, GWU, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, FDF, instructed the establishment of a virtual market for productive families, in light of her belief in the importance of adopting innovative solutions to create equal investment opportunities and promote national products and small and medium-sized enterprises, SME.

"We must all benefit from available tools, invest in the energies of productive families, develop their skills, and enable them to contribute to the country’s sustainable development process, through employing modern technologies to create investment opportunities that comply with the current circumstances," she said.

As part of Sheikha Fatima’s directives to support and empower productive families, the application, "Matjari (My Shop) Market for Productive Families" was launched in 2015 to facilitate community access to the products of productive families.

The application enables users to shop for customised products within a safe and flexible environment that allows easy delivery and payment.

The new application spares shoppers the burden of leaving their homes and enables them to buy traditional and heritage products, food, fashion and perfumes online, as well as speak directly to shop owners.

The application represents a boom in modern shopping, especially during the current crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic, which has encouraged many people to do their shopping online, under the framework of relevant precautionary measures.

