Sheikha Fatima orders provision of Eid breakfast meals to medical teams in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th May, 2021) H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union (GWU), Chairwoman of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF) and Honorary Chairperson of the ERC, ordered the provision of Eid al-Fitr breakfast meals to medical cadres working in several public and private hospitals in Abu Dhabi, in recognition of their efforts to serve the country and protect the community’s health and safety during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

"We thank our medical teams and frontline defenders, who are in the frontlines of the battle against the COVID-19 pandemic, and we appreciate their efforts to serve the country and the community," Sheikha Fatima said.

"Our medical teams and frontline defenders, who have made significant sacrifices during the pandemic, have played a key role in the UAE’s success in enhancing its stature as an inspiring global model of addressing the COVID-19 pandemic, due to the proactive approach of the country’s leadership and its keenness to prioritise the community’s health and wellbeing," the "Mother of the UAE" added.

Sheikha Fatima also congratulated all medical cadres on Eid al-Fitr.

Abdulla bin Mohammed Al Hamed, Chairman of the Department of Health-Abu Dhabi, thanked Sheikha Fatima, who is keen to appreciate the unlimited efforts of medical cadres working in various health facilities in the emirate. He also thanked all health sector employees for their efforts to reinforce the stature of the UAE as a model of overall excellence.

Noura Al Suwaidi, Secretary-General of the GWU, expressed her gratitude and appreciation to Sheikha Fatima for supporting medical cadres, noting that the GWU has operated according to proactive steps to address the coronavirus pandemic and protect medical cadres.

She also highlighted the launch of the initiative, entitled, "Their Protection is our Responsibility," which is part of the Sheikha Fatima Volunteering Programme and aims to provide personal protective equipment against coronavirus to medical cadres, including doctors, nurses and paramedics, along with other initiatives aimed at supporting the country’s efforts to protect its gains.