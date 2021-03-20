ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Mar, 2021) On the occasion of Mother's Day, H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, has paid tribute to Emirati mothers, mothers of martyrs and all mothers around the world, saying mothers play a fundamental role in raising children and building the ideal family, which is the basis for creating social cohesion.

Her Highness, who is also known as the 'Mother of the Nation' said in a statement on the occasion, observed on March 21st, that mothers are the source of values ​​and inexhaustible tenderness and a symbol of generosity and nobility.

Her Highness also paid a special tribute to the mothers of martyrs saying, "With deep reverence and gratitude, I am honoured to pay tribute and respect to the mothers of the nation's righteous martyrs, who have demonstrated great competence in raising their children with honourable morals... instilling in them faith, patience, composure and sincere patriotism."

She went on to reaffirm that the UAE people and leadership will always remember with appreciation the sacrifices of "our children", the martyrs who have laid down their lives and sacrificed with their blood in the fields of truth and duty in defence of the UAE, and safeguarding its sovereignty.