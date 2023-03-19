Sheikha Fatima receives Asma Al-Assad

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Mar, 2023) H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, ‘’Mother of the Nation'', Chairwoman of the General Women's Union (GWU), President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF), today received Asma Al-Assad, wife of the President of the Syrian Arab Republic.

During the meeting, held at Al Bahr Palace in Abu Dhabi, Sheikha Fatima welcomed Asma Al-Assad and wished her a successful visit to the UAE.

At the start of the meeting, Sheikha Fatima offered condolences and solace to Asma Al-Assad for the victims of the earthquake in Syria recently.

She also prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the souls of the victims in paradise, wishing a speedy recovery to the injured and safety to the Syrian people.

Sheikha Fatima and the wife of the Syrian President discussed opportunities to develop cooperation between the two countries in various aspects related to the family, childhood and women's empowerment to serve their society and country.



Asma Al-Assad praised the efforts of Sheikha Fatima in supporting women and developing their capabilities, in addition to caring for childhood and strengthening the role of the family by providing various capabilities to ensure cohesion and stability.

She also appreciated the attention Sheikha Fatima is giving to humanitarian issues and the specific initiatives that she patronised in this regard.

In this context, she also hailed the UAE's significant support to Syria during the earthquake and the victims, especially its urgent response by sending specialised rescue teams and providing medical treatment to those injured by hosting them in the UAE's hospitals.

Sheikha Fatima hosted a banquet in honour of Asma Al-Assad and her delegation.

The meeting and the luncheon were attended by several Sheikhas and the accompanying delegation of the wife of the President of the Syrian Arab Republic.