Sheikha Fatima receives Queen of Netherlands

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Nov, 2021) H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union (GWU), President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF), and the "Mother of the Nation", received Queen Máxima of the Netherlands.

During the meeting, which took place at Al Bahr Palace, H.H. Sheikha Fatima welcomed Queen Máxima, wishing her a pleasant stay in the country.

The two sides also discussed the close relations between the UAE and the Netherlands, which are witnessing significant and continued development and ways of boosting the cooperation between women’s and children’s organisations in their countries.

Queen Máxima was briefed about the progress achieved by the UAE in the field of female empowerment and its efforts to reinforce their role in various areas.

The meeting also addressed Expo 2020 Dubai and its importance in encouraging communication between communities and promoting the achievements and innovations of participating countries in sustainability.

Sheikha Fatima then welcomed the distinguished cultural participation of the Netherlands in Expo 2020 Dubai.

Queen Máxima lauded the support of H.H. Sheikha Fatima and her interest in humanitarian issues and global initiatives to promote the role of women and support children and families.

The meeting was attended by Sheikha Shamsa bint Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, the wife of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region; Sheikha El Yaziya bint Saif bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, the wife of H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation; Sheikha Fatima bint Surour bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, the wife of H.H. Sheikh Khalid bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Office and Member of the Executive Council of Abu Dhabi; H.H. Sheikha Latifa bint Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the wife of H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Member of the Executive Council of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court, and Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation.