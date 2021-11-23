Sheikha Fatima receives Queen Rania Al Abdullah

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Nov, 2021) H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union (GWU), Chairwoman of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF) received Her Majesty Queen Rania Al Abdullah, wife of King Abdullah II of Jordan.

During the meeting held at Al Bahr Palace, Sheikha Fatima welcomed Queen Rania while expressing her best wishes for more progress and prosperity for Jordan.

During the meeting, they discussed the fraternal relations between the two peoples and cooperation in several fields, most notably the foundation related to women, children and youth in the two countries, and ways to develop cooperation and exchange expertise in this regard.

Sheikha Fatima briefed Queen Rania on the most important achievements accomplished by the UAE in women empowerment which enabled them to be key contributors in the journey of development and prosperity witnessed by the UAE.

She also pointed to the importance of exchanging expertise in the development domains among fraternal countries, which enhances development and progress for its peoples and the region.

Sheikha Fatima hosted a banquet in honour of Queen Rania Al Abdullah.