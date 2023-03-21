UrduPoint.com

Sheikha Fatima Receives Syrian Children

Umer Jamshaid Published March 21, 2023 | 10:30 PM

Sheikha Fatima receives Syrian children

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Mar, 2023) H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, the “Mother of the Nation,” Chairwoman of the General Women's Union (GWU), President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF) has received several children from the choir team of the Syrian Organisation for Disabled (AAMAL), who came to the UAE capital to expressed their appreciation, love and gratitude to Sheikha Fatima on the occasion of the Mother’s Day.


Sheikha Fatima has ordered the treatment of several children with hearing issues who had been cured after undergoing organ transplant surgeries and rehabilitated by AAMAL to integrate them into the community.


On the occasion, the children’s choir presented artistic performances expressing their feelings of love and gratitude towards Sheikha Fatima, while presenting Her Highness with a gift marking the Mother’s Day.
Sheikha Fatima was grateful for the present and expressed her desire to continue assisting the children in their personal and professional lives.


The children were accompanied by Fadia Yousef Deeb, Representative of the Syrian Higher education Ministry, and Rama Al Munjed, Executive Director of Aamal, along with their mothers.

