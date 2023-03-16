UrduPoint.com

Sheikha Fatima Recognises Winners Of Emirates Skills National Competition

Umer Jamshaid Published March 16, 2023 | 11:00 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Mar, 2023) H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union (GWU), President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF), the “Mother of the Nation,” said that Emirati nationals are a top priority for the UAE leadership.
She emphasised on the directives made by President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and Their Highnesses Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates, to implement innovative programmes aimed at improving the skills of UAE citizens.
Sheikha Fatima made the statements in a speech delivered on her behalf by Dr. Maitha bint Salem Al Shamsi, Minister of State, today at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre during the closing ceremony of the Emirates Skills National Competition 2023.

Dr. Mubarak Saeed Al Shamsi, Director-General of the Abu Dhabi Centre for Technical and Vocational education (ACTVET) along with a number of key officials attended the ceremony.
Sheikha Fatima said that the UAE is today celebrating 53 UAE citizens, including 14 gold medal winners, 18 silver winners and 21 bronze winners.

“The winners represent a highly-skilled generation of UAE cadres who have excelled in their fields, thanks to the directives of the UAE’s leadership, represented by President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, and Their Highnesses Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates, to adopt innovative initiatives aimed at enhancing the skills of UAE citizens with engineering, technological and professional talent.”

