Sheikha Fatima Sends Condolences To Wife Of Saudi King

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Fri 29th January 2021 | 05:15 PM

Sheikha Fatima sends condolences to wife of Saudi King

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Jan, 2021) H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union (GWU) President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF), has sent two cables of condolences to Princess Fahda bint Falah bin Sultan Al Hethlain, wife of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, on the deaths of Princess Tarfa bint Saud bin Abdul Aziz Al Saud and the mother of Prince Abdul Aziz bin Khalid bin Saad bin Abdul Aziz Al Saud.

In her cables, Sheikha Fatima expressed her heartfelt condolences and solace and prayed to Allah the Almighty to rest the deceased in peace and grant Al Saud family patience and solace.

