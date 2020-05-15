UrduPoint.com
Sheikha Fatima Sends Congratulatory Message Marking International Day Of Families

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 45 seconds ago Fri 15th May 2020 | 01:15 AM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th May, 2020) H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union (GWU), President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF), has extended greetings to various families all over the world on the occasion of the International Day of Families, observed on the 15th of May every year.

"The world is marking the International Day of Families this year under the theme 'Families in Development: Copenhagen & Beijing + 25' at a time of one of the most challenging global health and social crises due to the onslaught of the COVID-19 pandemic, which is taking its toll on all families all over the world and on their significant developmental role across the globe," H.

H. Sheikha Fatima said in a statement marking the occasion.

She expressed confidence that families all over the world will survive this "unprecedented health crisis with more awareness and strong sense of responsibility."

