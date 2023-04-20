UrduPoint.com

Sheikha Fatima Sends Eid Greetings To Wives Of Arab, Islamic Heads Of State

Sumaira FH Published April 20, 2023 | 11:15 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Apr, 2023) H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, the “Mother of the Nation,” Chairwoman of the General Women's Union (GWU), President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF), has sent cables of greetings to the wives of the Arab and Islamic heads of states on the occasion of Eid Al Fitr.

H.H. Sheikha Fatima prayed to God to bestow His blessings on the Arab and Islamic nations and people, and peace and security on the world.

