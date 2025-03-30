Sheikha Fatima sends Eid greetings to wives of Arab, Islamic leaders

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Mar, 2025) H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, the Mother of the Nation, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union (GWU), President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF), has sent cables of greetings to the wives of the Arab and Islamic Kings, Presidents, and Princes on the occasion of Eid Al-Fitr.

H.H. Sheikha Fatima prayed to Allah Almighty to bestow peace and blessings on the Arab and Islamic nations and peoples.