Sheikha Fatima sends message of pride, gratitude to mothers, families of martyrs

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Nov, 2020) H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union, GWU, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, FDF, sent a message of pride and gratitude to the mothers and families of martyrs on the occasion of the annual Commemoration Day on 30th November.

In her message, the ''Mother of the UAE'' expressed her pride and gratitude to the Emirati heroes who sacrificed their lives to keep the country’s flag flying high, as an icon of strength, pride and loyalty.

"The UAE will always remain high like the mountains, due to the great mothers who gave birth to the heroes who lost their lives in the battlefields while defending the nation. Their Names will always be remembered and engraved in the nation’s history. Oh, mothers of martyrs, I salute you all with much appreciation, respect and gratitude," Sheikha Fatima said.