Sheikha Fatima thanks Ministerial Development Council for supporting Emirati women

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Apr, 2021) H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union (GWU), Chairwoman of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF) and Honorary Chairperson of the ERC, the "Mother of the UAE," thanked the Ministerial Development Council, headed by H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, and its members for inspiring and supporting Emirati women.

On the occasion of the establishment of the Women’s Progress Monitoring System by the GWU, upon a resolution by the council, Sheikha Fatima said, "We are jointly undergoing a journey of 50 years full of achievements, and today, we announce the establishment of Emirati Women’s Progress Monitoring System, to highlight the efforts to enhance the stature of Emirati women as active partners in the UAE’s process of development and prosperity."

"The wise vision of the UAE’s leadership, led by President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and Their Highnesses Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates, to build the capacities of all citizens without discrimination, both men and women, is the foundation of creating an ideal legislative, economic, social and cultural environment that empowers Emirati women," she added.

"Emirati women are witnessing significant progress in all professional areas, supported by the country.

We are proud of the UAE’s achievements, most notably those related to Emirati women, who have become the partners of men in the political decision-making process. Today, women are living in a golden era in all areas and on all fronts. We will continue supporting women and enabling them to continue their journey of excellence," she further added.

Sheikha Fatima stressed that the system’s outcomes will benefit the Emirati community, noting that it aims to foresee the future of Emirati women and document their overall efforts, to enable them to perform their historic duty in the process of national development.

Noura Al Suwaidi, Secretary-General of the GWU, said that the system is the outcome of the country’s decades of achievements and excellence and will pave the way for a new era, adding that the national team is exerting significant efforts to analyse the current situation of women, add to their achievements and maintain their sustainability, and noting that 155 authorities have confirmed their participation.

The system comprises four enablers, with the first being the creation of a permanent higher committee headed by Sheikha Fatima, as well as the formation of executive teams that will perform an annual study to assess related progress and report to the Cabinet Secretariat-General.

The second consists of drafting unified indexes to gauge progress in several pillars, including family and social empowerment, labour, health, education, the judiciary and politics.

The third enabler consists of launching the Emirati Women’s Platform, which aims to unify the monitoring process.