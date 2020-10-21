UrduPoint.com
Sheikha Fatima Virtual Humanitarian Campaign Begins In Sudan

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 21st October 2020 | 05:00 PM

Sheikha Fatima Virtual Humanitarian Campaign begins in Sudan

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Oct, 2020) The first Sheikha Fatima Global Virtual Humanitarian Campaign to treat hundreds of women in Sudanese villages began under the slogan, "Do Not Worry."

The campaign is being supervised by Emirati and Sudanese doctors volunteering at the Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak Volunteering Programme, and is the first smart initiative of its kind specialising in health volunteering.

The inauguration of the telemedicine campaign in Sudan is one of the humanitarian initiatives launched as part of the directives of H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union, GWU, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, FDF, which have encouraged and enabled doctors to serve local and international communities.

Noura Al Suwaidi, Secretary-General of the GWU, stated that the campaign has attracted young medical cadres from the UAE and Sudan and enabled them to provide humanitarian telemedicine services in many Sudanese villages, including the best diagnostic, treatment and prevention services, to over 500 women suffering from chronic or communicable diseases, by connecting the telemedicine centre in Abu Dhabi to field clinics and hospitals in Sudanese villages via video conferencing.

Dr. Aba-Zar Mohamed Ali, Minister of Health of the Northern State, thanked the UAE’s government and people for supporting Sudan, especially the country’s health sector while commending the virtual humanitarian initiatives of the "Mother of the UAE," which have found realistic solutions to issues affecting women by using telemedicine.

Reem Othman, Ambassador of Humanitarian Action and CEO of Saudi-German Hospitals Group in the UAE, highlighted the importance of the initiative, which is the first virtual humanitarian platform of its kind that interactively provides health information and instructions on various chronic and viral diseases through volunteer doctors.

Dr. Noura Al Ajami, Director of the Humanitarian Telemedicine Programme, thanked Sheikha Fatima, the "Mother of the UAE," for supporting specialist volunteering programmes and encouraging Emirati citizens to volunteer, especially women, while lauding the GWU’s efforts to promote volunteer work and local and international humanitarian partnerships.

Al Anoud Al Ajami, Executive Director of the Zayed Giving Initiative, stressed that the campaign will witness the participation of more specialist medical cadres and the launch of twice as many telemedicine initiatives, to reach out to the largest possible number of patients in Sudan villages, in coordination with the Ministry of Health of Sudan and relevant Emirati and Sudanese organisations.

