UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sheikha Fatima Volunteering Programme Completes 4 Million Local, International Volunteering Hours

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sun 09th February 2020 | 03:45 PM

Sheikha Fatima Volunteering Programme completes 4 million local, international volunteering hours

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Feb, 2020) The Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak Volunteering Programme has completed four million local and international community volunteering hours, in keeping with the humanitarian message of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

Noura Al Suwaidi, Director of the General Women’s Union, GWU, stated that the programme’s volunteers have helped achieve progress in the areas of volunteer work and human tolerance around the world, based upon the generous initiative launched by H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation.

She added that teams of Emiratis have helped ease the suffering of vulnerable people and served humanity, noting that the UAE is a leading country in the area of humanitarian work and occupies advanced positions in youth empowerment.

Young Emirati humanitarian leaders have also helped achieve development and led charity projects around the world, she added.

Al Suwaidi further highlighted the positive role of humanitarian leaders in supporting charity and volunteer work, both locally and internationally, through working in the field and organising e-volunteer activities.

Related Topics

World UAE Progress Women Family Million

Recent Stories

Utilising natural resources necessary for sustaina ..

46 minutes ago

Expo 2020 launches first retail outlet for officia ..

1 hour ago

Coronavirus deaths in China reach 811

3 hours ago

Support from Mohamed bin Zayed Species Conservatio ..

6 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Feb 9, 2020 in Pakistan

6 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

6 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.